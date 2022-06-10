In Jimmy Eat World songs, the protagonist is often on the cusp of a poignant epiphany, the accompanying strains of emotional pop-rock mirroring the narrative. That holds for "Something Loud," the new tune self-released by the Arizona rockers on Friday (June 10).

The wistful pop-rock number looks back on the past — in this case, the lyric's central character is likely Jimmy Eat World singer-songwriter Jim Adkins himself. Still, it keeps things fresh by further distilling what Jimmy Eat World does best — charting youth's bloom through cinematic rock music that doesn't seem to age, much like Adkins' boyish visage.

Watch the music video near the bottom of this post.

"Something Loud" throws back to Jimmy Eat World's early days. The lyrics mention a "show in '95" to illustrate the band's formative years in Phoenix. But its message ultimately lands on eschewing the past to move forward. "There's a moment that you die / Or you move on to live," Adkins sings. "Every one of us did." If you like the song, it's now available here.

Jimmy Eat World's latest album is 2019's Surviving. The group's early efforts — 2001's Bleed American, 1999's Clarity and 1996's Static Prevails — helped define emo rock at the turn of the millennium. Later this summer, Jimmy Eat World hit the road in North America. See the dates below and get tickets here.

Jimmy Eat World, "Something Loud"

Jimmy Eat World Summer + Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rock Hall Live

Sept. 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live

Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord

Sept. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's

Sept. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 16 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant

Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ National

Sept. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy's

Sept. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 24 – Providence, R.I. @ Strand Theatre

Sept. 25 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Sept. 26 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

Sept. 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sept. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Oct. 1 – Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young