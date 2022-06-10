Jimmy Eat World’s New Song ‘Something Loud’ Proves the Band Will Never Age
In Jimmy Eat World songs, the protagonist is often on the cusp of a poignant epiphany, the accompanying strains of emotional pop-rock mirroring the narrative. That holds for "Something Loud," the new tune self-released by the Arizona rockers on Friday (June 10).
The wistful pop-rock number looks back on the past — in this case, the lyric's central character is likely Jimmy Eat World singer-songwriter Jim Adkins himself. Still, it keeps things fresh by further distilling what Jimmy Eat World does best — charting youth's bloom through cinematic rock music that doesn't seem to age, much like Adkins' boyish visage.
Watch the music video near the bottom of this post.
"Something Loud" throws back to Jimmy Eat World's early days. The lyrics mention a "show in '95" to illustrate the band's formative years in Phoenix. But its message ultimately lands on eschewing the past to move forward. "There's a moment that you die / Or you move on to live," Adkins sings. "Every one of us did." If you like the song, it's now available here.
Jimmy Eat World's latest album is 2019's Surviving. The group's early efforts — 2001's Bleed American, 1999's Clarity and 1996's Static Prevails — helped define emo rock at the turn of the millennium. Later this summer, Jimmy Eat World hit the road in North America. See the dates below and get tickets here.
Jimmy Eat World, "Something Loud"
Jimmy Eat World Summer + Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rock Hall Live
Sept. 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live
Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord
Sept. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's
Sept. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Sept. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 16 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant
Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest
Sept. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ National
Sept. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy's
Sept. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Sept. 24 – Providence, R.I. @ Strand Theatre
Sept. 25 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Sept. 26 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Sept. 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Sept. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Oct. 1 – Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young