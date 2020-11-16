Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page recently stressed the significance of in-person concerts — and described his renewed sense of urgency in returning to the stage — now that the COVID-19 pandemic has curbed live shows.

Saying that "music means nothing" without concerts, the legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist lamented the situation that's sidelined tours worldwide since March. For Page, being unable to play live has also moved him to start thinking about the next time he can perform in front of an audience.

That could end up being good news for fans of the rocker. Even before the ongoing pandemic put its hex on live music, the 77-year-old guitarist infrequently played in public over the past few years.

But that could change once concerts are finally able to come back.

"When we first went into lockdown I thought, 'Right, now's the time to start thinking about coming back at some point and being able to perform,'" Page told GQ in the magazine's December issue, as the NME reported.

"It's such a very sad and desperate time and what this virus has done internationally to families, to the arts and everything we love and hold dear, and the whole concert situation, it does worry me," he continued.

The rocker further stated he would "never be one of those people who'll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that, it was for playing together and this is what it means."

Of course, for someone who gigged untold numbers of live shows with Led Zeppelin throughout the '70s, it comes as no surprise that the musician sees sociability as an important part of musicianship.

"We need to play with people," Page emphasized, "we need gigs and we need community. Because without that, music means nothing. Playing live is so important for young musicians."

The guitarist added, "When we were young, we all had these little gigs, hoping to play somewhere bigger, and it's such an important part of that communion of musicians playing together."

Page's latest comments concerning the pandemic's effect on live music follow another recent chat where he told Classic Rock he had "reconnected with guitar" during the lockdown, as Guitar World pointed out.