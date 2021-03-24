Jinjer Announce 2021 Tour Dates With Suicide Silence

Jinjer have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates with Suicide Silence. The cult Ukrainian band will once again tour the United States and Canada this fall, staying on the road for a massive two-month run.

Jinjer were on tour in Mexico when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing the cancelation of South American shows booked for March 2020. A North American tour was supposed to follow, but apart from some livestream performances and socially distanced gigs in Europe, Jinjer have been offstage for a full year.

However, Jinjer have taken advantage of their time off the road to write new material.

“Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic,” bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says. “It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion — the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”

JINJER - New Album Studio Report #1 (Drums)

Jinjer’s 2021 North American dates will begin Oct. 22 in Seattle, Wash. and run until Dec. 12 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets will go on pre-sale March 25 at 10AM local time via Live Nation and will be available to the general public on March 26 at 10AM local time. Tickets for Jinjer’s original 2020 tour dates will be honored at the 2021 gigs.

Jinjer North American Headline Tour feat. Suicide Silence:

10/22: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/23: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10/24: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/27: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/28: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/29: San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/30: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

10/31: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/2: Denver, CO @ Summit

11/4: Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

11/5: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

11/6: Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/7: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/9: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/10: Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

11/11: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/13: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/16: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/17: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/18: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

11/19: Montreal, QC @ M Telus

11/20: New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/21: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/23: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/24: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/26: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/27: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/30: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

12/1: Tampa, FL @ Jannus

12/2: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

12/3: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

12/4: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/5: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

12/7: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/8: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

12/9: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

12/11: Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

12/12: Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom