Jinjer Announce 2021 Tour Dates With Suicide Silence
Jinjer have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates with Suicide Silence. The cult Ukrainian band will once again tour the United States and Canada this fall, staying on the road for a massive two-month run.
Jinjer were on tour in Mexico when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing the cancelation of South American shows booked for March 2020. A North American tour was supposed to follow, but apart from some livestream performances and socially distanced gigs in Europe, Jinjer have been offstage for a full year.
However, Jinjer have taken advantage of their time off the road to write new material.
“Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic,” bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says. “It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion — the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”
JINJER - New Album Studio Report #1 (Drums)
Jinjer’s 2021 North American dates will begin Oct. 22 in Seattle, Wash. and run until Dec. 12 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets will go on pre-sale March 25 at 10AM local time via Live Nation and will be available to the general public on March 26 at 10AM local time. Tickets for Jinjer’s original 2020 tour dates will be honored at the 2021 gigs.
Jinjer North American Headline Tour feat. Suicide Silence:
10/22: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/23: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10/24: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/27: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/28: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/29: San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/30: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
10/31: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/2: Denver, CO @ Summit
11/4: Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
11/5: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
11/6: Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/7: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/9: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/10: Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde
11/11: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/13: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
11/16: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/17: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/18: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
11/19: Montreal, QC @ M Telus
11/20: New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/21: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/23: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/24: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/26: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
11/27: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28: Charlotte, NC @ Underground
11/30: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
12/1: Tampa, FL @ Jannus
12/2: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
12/3: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
12/4: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/5: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
12/7: Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/8: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
12/9: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
12/11: Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
12/12: Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom