Joan Jett has joined a host of fellow musicians in covering the glammy English rockers T. Rex for a tribute album to that act's late mastermind, Marc Bolan. Jett's cover of "Jeepster" arrived Wednesday (July 15) along with an in-studio video of the "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" songster reimagining the T. Rex track.

It's all part of the upcoming AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex. The double album sports a grip of Bolan's groovy tunes redone by big names including U2, Elton John, Perry Farrell, Kesha, Father John Misty and Nick Cave, in addition to Jett. It arrives on Sept. 4 from BMG.

On the shuffling cover of "Jeepster," Jett's joined by guitarist Marc Ribot, drummer Jim White and pianist Thomas Bartlett. Hal Willner produced the rendition along with the entirety of the tribute album — Willner is the Metallica Lulu co-producer who died in April from COVID-19 complications.

T. Rex is probably best known to casual listeners for their Electric Warrior cut "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." The song was hit in 1971, spending four weeks at the top of the U.K. Singles Chart. In the States, it peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100. Bolan died in a traffic collision in 1977. T. Rex were chosen for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year after getting nominated the previous September — their first time on the ballot.

AngelHeaded Hipster will be available on CD and LP in addition to a digital release — pre-orders are available now. Below the video, see the album cover and track list for the star-studded tribute album to Bolan and T. Rex.

Joan Jett Covers T. Rex's "Jeepster" (Official Video)

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex Cover Art

BMG

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex Tracklist

Disc 1:

1. Kesha, "Children Of The Revolution"

2. Nick Cave, "Cosmic Dancer"

3. Joan Jett, "Jeepster"

4. Devendra Banhart, "Scenescof"

5. Lucinda Williams, "Life's a Gas"

6. Peaches, "Solid Gold, Easy Action"

7. BØRNS, "Dawn Storm"

8. Beth Orton, "Hippy Gumbo"

9. King Khan, "I Love to Boogie"

10. Gaby Moreno, "Beltane Walk"

11. U2 feat. Elton John, "Bang a Gong (Get It On)"

12. John Cameron Mitchell, "Diamond Meadows"

13. Emily Haines, "Ballrooms of Mars"

Disc 2:

1. Father John Misty, "Main Man"

2. Perry Farrell, "Rock On"

3. Elysian Fields, "The Street and Babe Shadow"

4. Gavin Friday, "The Leopards"

5. Nena, "Metal Guru"

6. Marc Almond, "Teenage Dream"

7. Helga Davis, "Organ Blues"

8. Todd Rundgren, "Planet Queen"

9. Jessie Harris, "Great Horse"

10. Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl, "Mambo Sun"

11. Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon, "Pilgrim's Tale"

12. David Johansen, "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" [Reprise]

13. Maria McKee, "She Was Born To Be My Unicorn" / "Ride A White Swan"