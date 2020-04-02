Listen to Metalcore Cover of Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’

Everyone Dies in Utah have dished out a metalcore cover of the Joe Exotic song "Here Kitty Kitty." Netflix's Tiger King documentary series is perhaps the only thing keeping the world living in self-isolation sane. The need to watch anything crazier than what's currently happening right now is dire and, damn, did this fit the bill.

If you're one of the last remaining people on Earth who has yet to watch Tiger King, here's our attempt at providing a loose background story so you've got some context for what you're about to get yourself into. Beware that this is missing quite a lot of the peripheral bits because even in self-isolation we still don't have that kind of time to explain everything to you.

Joe Exotic, the focus of the documentary, ran a private zoo in Oklahoma and is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and animal cruelty charges from his time running the zoo. His nemesis during his time in charge of the zoo was Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, an organization that made repeated attempts to thwart's Joe Exotic's business in the name of animal rights.

Baskin, herself, was not immune to speculations of violence as Exotic and others raised concern that she allegedly killed her ex-husband and fed his remains to the tigers at her animal sanctuary. In response, Exotic, cut a music video for an original song titled, "Here Kitty Kitty." In this video, a woman cast as Baskin is seen feeding tigers meat and replica body parts.

Unfortunately, all those Joe Exotic songs (including this one) weren't actually written or performed the Tiger King. That credit goes to Washington state musicians Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton, but Exotic sure did "perform" in the music videos.

The lyrics are unapologetic in scope and can be read below before you get to Everyone Dies in Utah's take on the suddenly popular song.

She was a rich woman she had rich tastes

She felt the blood runnin' through her veins

She liked the life she had she loved her big cats and the beauty of bein' untamed

Everything was fine, just as sweet as wine

But her husband went and disappeared

But then it got a little crazy, got a little hazy and the cops said there's somethin' wrong here Oh, here kitty kitty

Mama's got some treats for you

Oh, here kitty kitty

You can't find this taste in the zoo

Oh, here kitty kitty

Well mama Carole sure loves you

Oh, here kitty kitty

Mama made this for you So if you're ever down in Tampa on a big cat refuge don't pick a fight with your wife

'Cause it's a big 40 acres and if you're not careful you'll be gone in a blink of an eye

No bones, no remains but that won't change the fact that Don sure ain't comin' back

But you can't prosecute, there's just no use

There's nothin' left but tiger tracks Oh, here kitty kitty

Mama's got some treats for you

Oh, here kitty kitty

You can't find this taste in the zoo

Oh, here kitty kitty

Well mama Carole sure loves you

Oh, here kitty kitty

Mama made this for you

Whoa, here kitty

Well mama's got some treats for you

Oh, here kitty kitty

You can't find this taste in the zoo

Oh, here kitty kitty

Well mama Carole sure loves you

Oh, here kitty kitty

Mama made this for you

Mama made this for you

Everyone Dies in Utah formed in Texas in 2008 and have released four full length albums, the most recent being their 2016 self-titled record. Follow the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

