System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has continued to air his views online, with the musician calling movements to defund police departments "probably the stupidest thing that I've heard." The comment arrived in a video on June 5, and Dolmayan added to his point in a follow-up post.

The remarks came after the rocker called President Trump "the greatest friend to minorities" and "the most attacked president" earlier this month. At the same time, pleas to defund the police have grown among Black Lives Matter supporters following the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

But that doesn't square with Dolmayan's point of view. In the video, the musician included the topic among the 14-minute clip that also delves into System of a Down members' "differing opinions." In the succeeding screed, the drummer aimed to clarify his point about the defund the police movement.

"I think that the movement to defund police is probably the stupidest thing that I've heard," Dolmayan said. "And I am a little bit tired of politicians and famous people saying that they think people wanna hear and apologizing for things that they mean when they don't really wanna apologize."

He continued, "We have an incredible system of government here in the United States, a lot of checks and balances. I'm proud to be a part of that as an immigrant who came over here … and worked my way up, and was fortunate in a lot of ways, but worked very hard to get to where I am at."

In the follow-up post on June 7, Dolmayan theorized of defunding the police, "No real changes will be instituted except that many of you will be even more dependent on the government you so adamantly oppose. They take away your freedoms give you a few scraps and you thank them for it."

Dolmayan frequently offers his take on current events and politics. In April, the drummer pondered some different conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. More recently, the musician explained that the opposing minds within his band shouldn't come as a shock to fans waiting for a new album.