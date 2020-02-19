Yellowcard's lawsuit against Juice Wrld is on hold for the time being.

But the case made by the defunct pop-punk band — that the late rapper's 2018 hit "Lucid Dreams" infringed on their 2006 song "Holly Wood Died" — will resume after a representative for Juice Wrld's estate is appointed. The rapper died in December 2019 after suffering a seizure.

It first emerged in October 2019 that the rockers were levying the suit against Juice Wrld over "Lucid Dreams." In the complaint, Yellowcard claimed the song lifted "melodic elements" from the deep cut off their Lights and Sounds album. Yellowcard are best known for 2004's "Ocean Avenue."

Listen to the two tunes in question down toward the bottom of this post.

Documents obtained this month by Pitchfork show that United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall has paused the case. The judge originally requested both parties to notify the court if "substitution of the proper party" was required to continue the suit, in light of Juice Wrld's death last year.

At that point, the defendants called for a stay until the rapper's estate could appoint an administrator. In response, the judge set a deadline of April 13 for a status update in the case.

Shortly after Juice Wrld's death, reports noted that Yellowcard were continuing with the suit. The band's lawyer, Richard Busch, claimed to Digital Music News that "Lucid Dreams" is "not just a generic emo-rap song but is a blatant copy of significant original compositional elements of 'Holly Wood Died.'"

However, a representative for the band later clarified that Yellowcard weren't seeking $15 million in damages. "It has been falsely reported that Yellowcard is demanding a specific amount of damages," they said.

Juce Wrld, "Lucid Dreams" (2018)

Yellowcard, "Holly Wood Died" (2006)