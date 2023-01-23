Kansas Book Massive 2023-2024 50th Anniversary Tour

Classic progressive rock icons Kansas are turning 50 this year, and they're celebrating by hitting the road for a massive tour that will actually carry over into 2024.

"Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road" will feature music from the five decades worth of stellar classics, with the band not only showcasing their biggest hits and fan favorites, but pulling out some deep cuts that they've rarely performed live as well.

The trek officially gets underway on June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, keeping a steady pace throughout the summer, fall and winter before coming to its conclusion Jan. 28 of 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. See all of the stops along the way listed down toward the bottom of this post.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

Tickets for the run and VIP packages for most dates will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27), with ticketing info being found via the band's website. American Express® Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10PM local time. Kansas fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10PM local time.

Also of note, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of Kansas, a three-CD collection spanning the band's entire career with a mix of their biggest hits and selected other favorites. The collection also comes with a new version of the song "Can I Tell You" that was initially released on their 1974 debut album that has been newly recorded by the band's current lineup. You can order the career-spanning three-disc set here.

The band's current lineup features singer-keyboardist Ronnie Platt, original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist-vocalist Billy Greer, violinist-guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist vocalist Tom Brislin and original guitarist Richard Williams.

In addition to the 50th Anniversary tour, Kansas have select dates set up in advance of the run where they will play a "Kansas Classics" set. See those dates listed below the 50th Anniversary tour. And get all of your ticketing info here.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Baltimore

June 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 10 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

June 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fisher Theatre

June 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

July 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

July 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

July 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Clowes Memorial Hall

July 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

July 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

July 21 - Wausau, Wis. @ The Grand Theater

July 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Riverside Theater

July 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug. 4 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Aug. 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theater

Aug. 18 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ The Paramount Theatre

Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater

Sept. 6 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theater

Sept. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 12 - Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Theatre

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre

Sept. 20 - To Be Announced

Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

Sept. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ The Plaza Theatre

Oct. 12 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Hanover Theatre

Oct. 13 - Brookville, N.Y. @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 26 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct. 27 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 3 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 4 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

Dec. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

Jan. 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Jan. 13 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Jan. 19 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 20 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 27 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 28 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

*Two additional dates to be announced

Kansas Classics 2023 Tour Dates

March 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Busch Gardens

March 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center

March 23 - Winterhaven, Calif. @ Quechan Casino

March 24 - Pala, Calif. @ Pala Casino

March 25 - Queen Creek, Ariz. @ The Good Life Festival

April 1 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort with Blue Oyster Cult

April 20 - Marion, Ill. @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center

April 22 - Forrest City, Ark. @ EACC Fine Arts Center

May 19 - Decatur, Ill. @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

May 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater

** More dates to be announced

kansas 50th anniversary tour admat Kansas / Chipster PR loading...