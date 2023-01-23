Kansas Book Massive 2023-2024 50th Anniversary Tour
Classic progressive rock icons Kansas are turning 50 this year, and they're celebrating by hitting the road for a massive tour that will actually carry over into 2024.
"Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road" will feature music from the five decades worth of stellar classics, with the band not only showcasing their biggest hits and fan favorites, but pulling out some deep cuts that they've rarely performed live as well.
The trek officially gets underway on June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, keeping a steady pace throughout the summer, fall and winter before coming to its conclusion Jan. 28 of 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. See all of the stops along the way listed down toward the bottom of this post.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
Tickets for the run and VIP packages for most dates will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27), with ticketing info being found via the band's website. American Express® Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10PM local time. Kansas fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10PM local time.
Also of note, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of Kansas, a three-CD collection spanning the band's entire career with a mix of their biggest hits and selected other favorites. The collection also comes with a new version of the song "Can I Tell You" that was initially released on their 1974 debut album that has been newly recorded by the band's current lineup. You can order the career-spanning three-disc set here.
The band's current lineup features singer-keyboardist Ronnie Platt, original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist-vocalist Billy Greer, violinist-guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist vocalist Tom Brislin and original guitarist Richard Williams.
In addition to the 50th Anniversary tour, Kansas have select dates set up in advance of the run where they will play a "Kansas Classics" set. See those dates listed below the 50th Anniversary tour. And get all of your ticketing info here.
Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour Dates
June 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Baltimore
June 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
June 10 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
June 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
June 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fisher Theatre
June 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
July 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center
July 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
July 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Clowes Memorial Hall
July 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre
July 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
July 21 - Wausau, Wis. @ The Grand Theater
July 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Riverside Theater
July 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Aug. 4 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Aug. 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theater
Aug. 18 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ The Paramount Theatre
Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater
Sept. 6 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theater
Sept. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 12 - Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Theatre
Sept. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre
Sept. 20 - To Be Announced
Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium
Sept. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ The Plaza Theatre
Oct. 12 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Hanover Theatre
Oct. 13 - Brookville, N.Y. @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 26 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Oct. 27 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 3 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 4 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Dec. 1 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
Dec. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
Jan. 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Jan. 13 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jan. 19 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Jan. 20 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan. 27 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 28 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
*Two additional dates to be announced
Kansas Classics 2023 Tour Dates
March 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Busch Gardens
March 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center
March 23 - Winterhaven, Calif. @ Quechan Casino
March 24 - Pala, Calif. @ Pala Casino
March 25 - Queen Creek, Ariz. @ The Good Life Festival
April 1 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort with Blue Oyster Cult
April 20 - Marion, Ill. @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center
April 22 - Forrest City, Ark. @ EACC Fine Arts Center
May 19 - Decatur, Ill. @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
May 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater
** More dates to be announced