Kanye West Reveals Why He Joined Forces With Marilyn Manson

Kayne West has spoken out about why he’s joined forces with Marilyn Manson as of late. In a new interview, Kanye bemoaned cancel culture and various aspects of the #MeToo movement, adding that “they can’t cancel a song.”

After multiple allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse were publicly made against Marilyn Manson earlier this year (the details of which you can see at the bottom of this post) the rock singer unexpectedly joined Kanye West onstage at an August listening party for Donda along with DaBaby.

Manson later prayed alongside Kanye West and Justin Bieber at a gospel gig, starting rumors that the Antichrist Superstar had converted to Christianity.

“All the #MeToo… like, when I sit next to DaBaby and Marilyn Manson … for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song,” West told Drink Champs. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just, control. This is Nineteen Eighty-Four mind control that we in. And mob mentality.” [via Consequence]

Kanye West Speaks With Drink Champs

Manson is featured on “Jail, Pt. 2” from Kanye West’s new album, which was officially released on Aug. 29 to mixed reviews.