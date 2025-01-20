Kid Rock delivered a spirited four-song set as part of a "Make America Great Again" victory rally ahead of Donald Trump's Monday (Jan. 20) inauguration.

The musician has been one of Trump's most vocal supporters and previously performed at the Republican National Convention last year ahead of the election. With Trump being sworn into office on Monday, Rock took part in a Sunday (Jan. 19) performance at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The show opened with a gospel singing of the letters "U-S-A" before Rock appeared behind a Trump-Vance podium, doffed his fur coat and launched into his 2008 hit "All Summer Long."

During the performance, at one point he left the front of the stage to take a spin scratching on the turntables while putting on his "Make America Great Again" red cap in the process. Breaking down a portion of the song, Rock addressed the crowd. "Welcome to the Make America Great Again victory rally. Do you feel good? I have one question for you. Is MAGA in the house tonight?," he belted out.

Prior to the second song of the set, a taped message from Donald Trump played for the audience, with Rock scratching and sampling some of the back half of the speech before performing his next track.

Trump's message to the crowd played over the venue sound system was, "Hello everyone, I love you all. I know you're having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he's amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our country, hard working, God fearing rock 'n' roll patriots. Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Let's all continue to love one another, fight for our God given freedoms and most of all let's make America rock again."

From there, Rock launched into the anti-Joe Biden administration take down "We the People" that included the "let's Go Brandon" refrain in the chorus.

Giving a shout out to America's servicemen and women, he then performed the 2018 single "American Rock 'n' Roll" before finishing out the night with his Trump-sampling 1999 breakout smash "Bawitdaba."

The full performance, as shared by PBS Newshour on YouTube, can be viewed below.

