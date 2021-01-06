Kid Rock Donates $100K to Barstool Sports’ Small Business COVID Relief Fund

As the pandemic continues, local businesses have been greatly impacted, resulting in closures for good while others struggle to remain afloat. Kid Rock is doing his part to help out and has just chipped in $100,000 to The Barstool Fund, a small business fundraiser started by the popular sports blog Barstool Sports.

The rap-rock/country star shared this news of his donation on Twitter, where he exclaimed, "THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!" His pledge to help small businesses also came with a message of hope that others in a position to offer a sizable donation will do so as well. "Put me down for [$]100k," he wrote, urging, "And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out."

The Barstool Fund's homepage states that small business owners impacted by the coronavirus can submit their application for assistance here.

Concerning donations, the Fund detailed, "If you are able to help, you can make a tax deductible contribution to support small businesses featured below by clicking 'Contribute to the Fund.' You can also support small businesses by purchasing one of the shirts below. 100% of the net proceeds will go towards supporting small businesses."

For more information, head to this location.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock and Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn. was impacted by coronavirus restrictions set by local government. The restaurant was stripped of its beer permit after being found to be in violation of public health safety protocols. The steakhouse had also refused to comply with state-ordered closures in March, which preceded the violating offenses.