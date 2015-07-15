Kids Create Amazing Cover of Tool’s ‘Sober’

A couple years ago, you may have stumbled upon a video of kids covering Tool's "46 & 2." The young musicians, who produced a stunning cover, came from the O'Keefe Music Foundation. That same foundation has now unveiled a group of kids performing a rearranged version of another Tool classic, "Sober."

The kids' cover of "46 & 2" has accumulated nearly 9 million YouTube views as of this posting, an extremely impressive feat. The bar was set extremely high, but it can be honestly said that these kids, some whom certainly are in the earlier years of elementary school, did a tremendous job with "Sober."

The retooled track begins with a distant pump organ part while the young frontwoman of this all-star band sings the first verse to "Sober." An impromptu bridge and alternate ending are also thrown into the song, adding a few extra heavy measures which complement the song really well.

The O'Keefe Music Foundation is currently raising funds for new projects including videos, digital downloads, 7" vinyl and 12" vinyl. Tool's "Lateralus" is one of the songs currently being considered by the school for a future project, as is Slipknot's "Duality" and music from Guns N' Roses, Danzig and others.

To back the foundation's project and for some really cool incentives to do so, head over to the group's Kickstarter page.

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