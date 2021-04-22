A spirited 10-year-old vocalist, backed by a band of kids and teens, performs Rage Against the Machine's "Freedom" in a new video for the O'Keefe Music Foundation, the Ohio non-profit foundation focused on children's music education.

The cover version is what the organization has called a "quarantine edition" of the classic RATM track, its creation surrounded by the coronavirus pandemic. But, per a statement, the kid-driven collaboration proves that "nothing can stop OMF from recording some of the best young musicians in the country."

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

That's Colt Shedden in the Slayer T-shirt as frontman, along with Dominic Donile (age 15) on lead guitar, Connor Meintel (14) on rhythm guitar, Fritz Dannemiller (17) on bass, Brian McConnell (16) on drums, plus additional help from the "anger is a gift" girl Annika Miller (8). The OMF made sure the kids followed COVID-19 safety precautions during the recording of the song and filming of the video. The clip was directed by music instructor Aaron O'Keefe and filmed by Shawn Steele.

The O'Keefe Music Foundation provides music lessons, instructional camps, recording sessions and music video production to young musicians free of charge. "With your help," its website says, "all children, regardless of economic circumstance, gain access to high-quality music education, top-of-the-line instruments, professional recording equipment and the ability to follow their dreams!"

The original "Freedom" appears as the closing song on Rage Against the Machine's 1992 self-titled debut. (Check out the album version below the cover video.) Listeners can download the O'Keefe Music Foundation kids' version here.

10-Year-Old Sings "Freedom" by Rage Against the Machine (Quarantine Edition)

Rage Against the Machine, "Freedom"