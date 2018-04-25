Killswitch Engage will disengage from the road for a little bit, as singer Jesse Leach is about to undergo surgery on his vocal chords. The band revealed the news in a social media posting, announcing that seven shows will be affected by the decision.

The band will not be performing tomorrow night (April 26) in Sayreville, N.J., and stops in Jacksonville, Fla. at Welcome to Rockville, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at the Fort Rock festival, as well as scheduled stops in Louisville, Ky., Cleveland, Ohio and Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and a festival appearance in Mexico City, which takes the band through May 5, have also been taken off the schedule.

In a message to fans, the band writes, "Earlier today we found out Jesse needs to have surgery to repair an issue with his vocal chords. He is expected to make a full recovery and be fine for any future touring, but to avoid any future risk we unfortunately have to pull off these dates now."

While there's nothing that can be done about the festival appearances, the group states that it is their intention to only postpone their headline shows in Sayreville, Louisville, Cleveland and Poughkeepsie, so fans with tickets to those shows are asked to hold onto their tickets until the new dates for those stops are announced.

In the meantime, Hatebreed, Candiria and The Word Alive, who were also set to play these dates, will still continue with those performances and the band asks that fans still show them support. For those seeking refunds, they will be available at the original price of purchase for the band's headline dates.

Affected Killswitch Engage Tour Dates



April 26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom***

April 28 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Fest

April 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Fest

May 01 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom***

May 02 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre***

May 03 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance***

May 05 Mexico City, MEX @ Hell and Heaven Fest

*** Headline Shows

