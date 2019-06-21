Killswitch Engage Share Lyrics to Upcoming New Song ‘Unleashed’

Killswitch Engage are set to release "Unleashed," the first single off their new album, next week on June 25. As anticipation increases, they've just shared a portion of the lyrics to the new track.

Not much is known about what will be Killswitch's eighth studio record, other than that it is slated for a fall release per an advertisement seen in Los Angeles. Singer Jesse Leach previously commented on the lyrics he wrote for the album, stating that "there's some angry, political stuff," but noted that its written ambiguously "because I'd rather it read like a story than a direct statement.”

"There’s a lot of heavy themes lyrically – I’d even go so far as to say it’s probably the most difficult record I’ve had to write, because it comes from such a dark, angry place," the singer affirmed. He noted that the lyrical themes tackle mental health as well, of which he is an advocate for raising awareness.

As for the message of "Unleashed," at least for now, that's in the eye of the beholder. Read a portion of the lyrics which Killswitch Engage shared on Twitter below.

Deceive me / release me / unleash me

You've unleashed the wild within

Welcome to the madness that dwells inside these eyes

Pushed unto the breaking point you're running out of time

This innocent blood is on your hands

Deceive me / come face to face with the final stand

Release me / it's the part of me you can't comprehend

Unleash me / you've unleashed the wild within

You who spoke defiance / you who spoke in jest

The last of all my tolerance has left this broken man

I remind you time and time again

You've broken the restarts against your heart / against the dark

Can you feel the pain of those you betrayed

The promises unmade [edit: unsure of word]

Broken hearts that fill with shame

And you're to blame

Do they call your name

There's nothing left to say

There's nothing left to say

Stay tuned for more news on Killswitch next week and catch them on the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Clutch.

Killswitch Engage + Clutch 2019 Tour

July 08 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d'été de Québec#

July 11 - London, Ontario @ Rock the park festival

July 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ SI Hall

July 13 - Inwood, W.V. @ Earth Rocker Festival

July 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

July 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde

July 18 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock & Casin

July 19 - Cadott, Wis. @ Cadott Rock Fest

July 20 - OshKosh, Wis. @ Rock USA Festival 2019

July 22 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Brady Theater

July 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

July 25 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Event Center

July 26 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Outdoors

July 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ HEAVY MONTRÉAL

July 28 - Bangor, Maine @ Impact Festival

July 30 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Aug. 01 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Aug. 02 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 03 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capital Theater

Aug. 04 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors

# Killswitch Engage only