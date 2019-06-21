Killswitch Engage Share Lyrics to Upcoming New Song ‘Unleashed’
Killswitch Engage are set to release "Unleashed," the first single off their new album, next week on June 25. As anticipation increases, they've just shared a portion of the lyrics to the new track.
Not much is known about what will be Killswitch's eighth studio record, other than that it is slated for a fall release per an advertisement seen in Los Angeles. Singer Jesse Leach previously commented on the lyrics he wrote for the album, stating that "there's some angry, political stuff," but noted that its written ambiguously "because I'd rather it read like a story than a direct statement.”
"There’s a lot of heavy themes lyrically – I’d even go so far as to say it’s probably the most difficult record I’ve had to write, because it comes from such a dark, angry place," the singer affirmed. He noted that the lyrical themes tackle mental health as well, of which he is an advocate for raising awareness.
As for the message of "Unleashed," at least for now, that's in the eye of the beholder. Read a portion of the lyrics which Killswitch Engage shared on Twitter below.
Deceive me / release me / unleash me
You've unleashed the wild within
Welcome to the madness that dwells inside these eyes
Pushed unto the breaking point you're running out of time
This innocent blood is on your hands
Deceive me / come face to face with the final stand
Release me / it's the part of me you can't comprehend
Unleash me / you've unleashed the wild within
You who spoke defiance / you who spoke in jest
The last of all my tolerance has left this broken man
I remind you time and time again
You've broken the restarts against your heart / against the dark
Can you feel the pain of those you betrayed
The promises unmade [edit: unsure of word]
Broken hearts that fill with shame
And you're to blame
Do they call your name
There's nothing left to say
There's nothing left to say
Stay tuned for more news on Killswitch next week and catch them on the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Clutch.
Killswitch Engage + Clutch 2019 Tour
July 08 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d'été de Québec#
July 11 - London, Ontario @ Rock the park festival
July 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ SI Hall
July 13 - Inwood, W.V. @ Earth Rocker Festival
July 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
July 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde
July 18 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock & Casin
July 19 - Cadott, Wis. @ Cadott Rock Fest
July 20 - OshKosh, Wis. @ Rock USA Festival 2019
July 22 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Brady Theater
July 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
July 25 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Event Center
July 26 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Outdoors
July 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ HEAVY MONTRÉAL
July 28 - Bangor, Maine @ Impact Festival
July 30 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Aug. 01 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Aug. 02 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Aug. 03 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capital Theater
Aug. 04 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors
# Killswitch Engage only
