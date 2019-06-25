Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2019 Headline Tour

It’s starting to happen for rising rockers Knocked Loose. The band will venture out on a headline tour this fall in support of their sophomore set, A Different Shade of Blue.

Rotting Out, Candy and See You Space Cowboy will provide support on the run that starts Oct. 1 in Madison, Wisconsin, heads west, then makes its way back across the country before wrapping Nov. 10 in Chicago. All the dates for the run can be found below.

After positive reviews for their 2016 debut Laugh Tracks, Knocked Loose have generated some buzz ahead of the Aug. 23 street date for A Different Shade of Blue. The band recorded the album with producer Will Putney, digging into anthems of anger and loss. The album also features guest turns by Dying Wish’s Emma Boster and Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley.

The band recently release their single “And Still I Wander South.” Pre-orders for the album are available here, while all of the band’s tour dates and ticketing info can be found at their website.

Knocked Loose Fall 2019 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 1 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre #

Oct. 2 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre #

Oct. 3 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck #

Oct. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall #

Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

Oct. 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre #

Oct. 8 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

Oct. 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon #

Oct. 11 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club #

Oct. 13 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues #

Oct. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile #

Oct. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger #

Oct. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #

Oct. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar #

Oct. 20 - Jefferson, La. @ Southport Hall #

Oct. 22 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall #

Oct. 23 - Lake Park, Fla. @ The Kelsey Theatre #

Oct. 24 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum #

Oct. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade #

Oct. 26 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle #

Oct. 27 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club #

Oct. 29 - Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

Oct. 30 - Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

Oct. 31 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance #

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre Of Living Arts #

Nov. 2 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium #

Nov. 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall #

Nov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

Nov. 7 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theatre #

Nov. 8 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre #

Nov. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall #

Nov. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues #

# - w/ w/ Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

^ - w/ Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Courtesy of Knocked Loose