Knocked Loose + Gatecreeper Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Kentucky metalcore luminaries Knocked Loose and Arizona death metal forerunners Gatecreeper team up to take back the road on a month-long tour across the United States as summer turns to fall this year.
It's the first extensive stateside trek for both bands since the COVID-19 pandemic curbed most large concerts and tours starting in 2020. Supporting bands Magnitude and Kharma will join the two headliners on the run that begins on Sept. 3 in Chicago and covers the country until it comes to a close in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Oct. 8. Stops include Knocked Loose's and Gatecreeper's appearances at Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa.
"First tour back," Knocked Loose said on Twitter on Wednesday (June 16). "Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities."
Knocked Loose are technically still on the backstretch promoting 2019's A Different Shade of Blue, the Oldham County act's second studio album following their breakthrough 2016 debut, Laugh Tracks. The timeline of Gatecreeper's discography so far is similar — the Southwestern headbangers released their sophomore effort, Deserted, in 2019, following a heralded 2016 first album called Sonoran Depravation.
Tickets for the tour go on sale from this Friday (June 18) at 10AM local time. Grab them and get more info at knockedloosehc.com.
Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude + Kharma Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro (Sold out)
Sept. 4 – Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff
Sept. 5 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma *
Sept. 8 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Sept. 10 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
Sept. 11 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church
Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church
Sept. 13 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
Sept. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge
Sept. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East
Sept. 18 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Sept. 19 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy
Sept. 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *
Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock *
Sept. 25 – Indianola, Ind. @ Knotfest Iowa ^
Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada
Sept. 29 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
Sept. 30 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom
Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room
Oct. 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Oct. 6 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *
Oct. 8 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall
* Knocked Loose only (festival date)
^ Knocked Loose + Gatecreeper only (festival date)