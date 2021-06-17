Kentucky metalcore luminaries Knocked Loose and Arizona death metal forerunners Gatecreeper team up to take back the road on a month-long tour across the United States as summer turns to fall this year.

It's the first extensive stateside trek for both bands since the COVID-19 pandemic curbed most large concerts and tours starting in 2020. Supporting bands Magnitude and Kharma will join the two headliners on the run that begins on Sept. 3 in Chicago and covers the country until it comes to a close in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Oct. 8. Stops include Knocked Loose's and Gatecreeper's appearances at Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa.

See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"First tour back," Knocked Loose said on Twitter on Wednesday (June 16). "Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities."

Knocked Loose are technically still on the backstretch promoting 2019's A Different Shade of Blue, the Oldham County act's second studio album following their breakthrough 2016 debut, Laugh Tracks. The timeline of Gatecreeper's discography so far is similar — the Southwestern headbangers released their sophomore effort, Deserted, in 2019, following a heralded 2016 first album called Sonoran Depravation.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from this Friday (June 18) at 10AM local time. Grab them and get more info at knockedloosehc.com.

Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude + Kharma Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro (Sold out)

Sept. 4 – Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff

Sept. 5 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma *

Sept. 8 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Sept. 10 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

Sept. 11 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

Sept. 13 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

Sept. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Sept. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

Sept. 18 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Sept. 19 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy

Sept. 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *

Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock *

Sept. 25 – Indianola, Ind. @ Knotfest Iowa ^

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada

Sept. 29 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Sept. 30 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

Oct. 5 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Oct. 6 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *

Oct. 8 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall

* Knocked Loose only (festival date)

^ Knocked Loose + Gatecreeper only (festival date)