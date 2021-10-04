Upcoming Korn Book Tells the Story Behind Every Song + Album

Other than autobiographies by some of the members, there aren't many books written about the band Korn — until now. Korn: Every Album, Every Song is coming to bookstores soon.

Written by Matt Karpe, the book explores Korn's song catalog, starting with their 1993 demo Neidermayer's Mind through their most recent release, 2019's The Nothing. Karpe delves into the stories behind the band's many songs and their lyrics throughout the work, even touching on B-sides and unreleased tracks as well.

Karpe also published the book Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide earlier this year, which focused on the entire nu-metal movement. But this latest project serves as the most current account of Korn's story alone.

Korn: Every Album, Every Song will be available in the U.K. on Nov. 25 through Sonic Bond Publishing, and then the rest of the world on Jan. 28, 2022. You can pre-order your copy from Amazon for $22 here now.

Until then, there are several other Korn-focused books you can pick up if you haven't read them already — including Fieldy's Got the Life: My Journey of Addiction, Faith, Recovery, and Korn, Brian "Head" Welch's Save Me from Myself: How I Found God, Quit Korn, Kicked Drugs, and Lived to Tell My Story and With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles and Mistakes on My Way Back to Korn, Jonathan Davis' Demonized: Hunted by the Darkness, and Leah Furman's Korn: Life in the Pit.

For those of you who are less enthralled by reading and would prefer to see Korn live in action, check out their remaining tour dates on their website.