Korn's Jonathan Davis recalls the now well-documented chaos of Woodstock '99 in an upcoming docuseries about the ill-fated music festival that took place in Rome, New York, from July 22–25, 1999.

Korn, then still rising nu-metal stars, were among the headlining bands who performed that weekend. The upcoming docuseries, Netflix's Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99, includes lead singer Davis' perspective among other insider outlooks. They were previewed in a trailer that emerged this week. (An HBO documentary about the fest, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, premiered last year.)

Watch the Clusterf**k trailer down below.

"When you see it with your own eyes," the Korn vocalist admits in the preview, "it is just ten times more shocking."

Netflix says, "Woodstock '99 walked so Fyre Fest could stumble. The 1969 festival's name is synonymous with peace, love and great music. Thirty years later, it was revived for a highly anticipated 30th anniversary, marketed as a millennium-defining celebration. Unlike its predecessor, this one ended in flames, riots and destruction. What went wrong?"

The documentary sets out to find the answer. "Some blamed the aggressive music of the headlining bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit and Rage Against the Machine; others pointed fingers at the commercial exploitation by festival organizers," it adds in the series summary.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 premieres on Netflix Aug. 3.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 Trailer

