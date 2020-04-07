Recent CDC protocol is urging for the use of facial masks when going out to grocery stores and Korn drummer Ray Luzier didn't have to look far to make sure he had some cover. The musician posted a photo of himself wearing Korn's Follow the Leader facial mask, which has been a merch item for the group, as he took a trip to the store.

Luzier admits, "When we wore these masks for the Follow the Leader anniversary shows, I never thought I’d actually be wearing them to the grocery store for safety."

He continues, "Stay home people or wear masks if you have to be out & wash yer damn hands a LOT." Signing off, he hashtagged the post with some key phrases for the moment. They included: #stayhome #wereallinthistogether #allinthistogether #doyourpart #alonetogether #korn #allsaints #dillonoptics #davidyurman #staythefuckhome

The Korn logo surgical masks retail for $11, but after a recent sold out run on the item, the next batch of the product is currently listed as being released on May 8.

The masks are 100 percent cotton and machine washable (with a tumble dry). However, they do come with the disclaimer that they are not considered respirators by OSHA. They are fluid resistant, disposable and loose-fitting protection that creates a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. They are commonly used in health care settings for the protection of the patient and they are also often used to prevent splashes from contacting the face of the wearer. However, these surgical masks do not seal tightly to the wearer’s face, nor do they provide a reliable level of protection from inhaling smaller airborne particles or viruses.

The CDC's current guidelines on facial masks state that cloth face coverings should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

As always, we recommend listening to the professionals and urge you to check out the current CDC coronavirus guidelines.