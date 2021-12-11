Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe lends his vocals to a new metal song that appears in the upcoming Metal: Hellsinger, an action-packed video game that's due to arrive at some point next year.

Hellsinger will also feature new vocal performances on other in-game songs from fellow rockers such as Trivium's Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Jinjer's Tatiana Shmailyuk, Soilwork's Björn "Speed" Strid, Dark Tranquillity's Mikael Stanne and Black Crown Initiate's James Dorton.

Watch a gameplay clip that includes the song with Blythe's vocals down toward the bottom of this post.

Game developers The Outsiders and publisher Funcom call Metal: Hellsinger a rhythm-based first-person shooter, where one's "ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause."

As for when metal-loving gamers can play it, Gamepur reported on Thursday (Dec. 9) that there's no "specific [release] date yet, but we can expect updates within the coming months" for a 2022 drop across platforms such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the PC.

Lamb of God's latest studio effort, their self-titled eighth album, arrived last year. It features singles such as "Ghost Shaped People" and "Memento Mori." The band recently joined Megadeth on the Metal Tour of the Year, but they postponed the Canadian dates until 2022.

Find out more about Metal: Hellsinger on the video game's official website at metalhellsinger.com.

Metal: Hellsinger Preview Featuring New Metal Song With Randy Blythe

Metal: Hellsinger Official Game Trailer