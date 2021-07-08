Laura Jane Grace + Brendan Kelly Book Show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping is not just for your landscaping needs and the occasional presidential press conferences anymore. In fact, the Philadelphia-area business by the sex shop and crematorium will play host to a concert featuring Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly.

The small store in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood came to hilarious fame last November when Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, hosted a press conference in front of the business' garage door in the parking lot to share the strategy for challenging the presidential election results and question the ballot counting process. Given the odd location for a press conference and the fact that the business shares a name with an upscale hotel, it was assumed by many a scheduling mistake had been made and jokes aplenty started circulating about the event.

Both musicians had a little fun teasing the announcement online as seen below before offering official statements on the show.

"This will be the first and last time Brendan and I play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show," said Grace about the concert, which will be held on Aug. 21 in Philadelphia.

"Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium," added Kelly. "It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds."

The show is set for Aug. 21 with tickets going on sale at 12N ET today at this location. And for those unable to travel to Philadelphia's hottest new venue but still want the shirt, you can pick one up here.

You can also catch Kelly on his summer tour with the dates listed below. Get ticketing details here.

Brendan Kelly 2021 Tour Dates

July 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Cooperage

July 31 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Badger State Brewing

Aug. 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Palmer's Bar

Aug. 2 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Big Grove Brewery

Aug. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Aug. 7 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

Aug. 8 - Springfield, Mo. @ Springfield Brewing Co.

Aug. 9 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Hi Tone

Aug. 10 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Fractal Brewing

Aug. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Boggs Social

Aug. 12 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Bark

Aug. 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Bricks

Aug. 14 - Gainesville, Fla. @ Heartwood Soundstage

Aug. 15 - Savannah, Ga. @ Riverside Lounge

Aug. 16 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Reggie's 42nd St.

Aug. 17 - Norfolk, Va. @ Taphouse Grill

Aug. 18 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Aug. 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Arrogant Swine

Aug. 21 - Philly, Pa. @ Four Seasons Landscaping

Aug. 21 - Renovo, Pa. @ Heather’s Tofu Palace

Aug. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Hatfield's