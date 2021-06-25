Leprous Debut Powerful New Song ‘Running Low’ + Announce ‘Aphelion’ Album

Norwegian prog metal collective Leprous are in a constant state of evolution and have unfurled a beautifully rich new song, "Running Low," the second single off Aphelion, the follow-up to 2019's Pitfalls.

The band's approach to songwriting is notoriously fearless and on "Running Low," emotion runs high with an evocative opening where keyboardist and singer Einar Solberg takes the spotlight with his soulful set of pipes as violins build the tension in the background.

In fact, it's all about tension here with climactic, tumbling drum fills that tease an explosive payoff, but it's a while before that moment eventually breaks through.

Watch the video for the new song below.

"The initial idea for 'Running Low' started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called 'Himingen' in Telemark, Norway," began Solberg.

He explained, "It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe 'Running Low' can easily unite both our old and new fan base."

Aphelion, Leprous' seventh album, will be released on August 27 on InsideOut Music. Head here to pre-order the album and view the artwork and track listing further down the page.

Leprous, "Running Low" Lyrics

Get back up on your throne

Left you there all alone

I've been running, I've been running low

Take back all your glory

The never ending story

I've been running, I've been running low

Time to make amends

Make sure that it ends

I've been laying, I've been laying low

Settle your direction

Narrow your selection

I've been running, I've been running low Come back, come back to celebrate

Get back, get back the revelations

Sit back, sit back

Sit back Hard to look ahead

Remember when you've fled

I've been running, I've been running low

The last step to make peace

Feeling the release

I've been running, I've been running low

I see where you belong

And you can do no wrong

I've been laying, I've been laying low Come back, come back to celebrate

Get back, get back the revelations

Sit back, sit back

Sit back, sit back It's a miracle, miracle, miracle

Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable

It's a miracle, miracle, miracle

Liveable, liveable, liveable I was never asked to stay

I wouldn't go away

I've been running, I've been running low

I'm living still with the shame

Didn't know who to blame

I've been running, I've been running low

And now it's all up to you

To figure out what is true

I've been laying, I've been laying low Come back, come back to celebrate

Get back, get back the revelations

Sit back, sit back

Sit back, sit back Miracle, miracle, miracle

Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable

It's a miracle, miracle, miracle

Liveable, liveable, liveable

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable

Oh, miracle, miracle, miracle

Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable

Leprous, "Running Low" Music Video

Leprous, Aphelion Album Art + Track Listing

InsideOut Music

01. "Running Low"

02. "Out of Here"

03. "Silhouette"

04. "All the Moments"

05. "Have You Ever?"

06. "The Silent Revelation"

07. "The Shadow Side"

08. "On Hold"

09. "Castaway Angels"

10. "Nighttime Disguise"