Leprous Debut Powerful New Song ‘Running Low’ + Announce ‘Aphelion’ Album
Norwegian prog metal collective Leprous are in a constant state of evolution and have unfurled a beautifully rich new song, "Running Low," the second single off Aphelion, the follow-up to 2019's Pitfalls.
The band's approach to songwriting is notoriously fearless and on "Running Low," emotion runs high with an evocative opening where keyboardist and singer Einar Solberg takes the spotlight with his soulful set of pipes as violins build the tension in the background.
In fact, it's all about tension here with climactic, tumbling drum fills that tease an explosive payoff, but it's a while before that moment eventually breaks through.
Watch the video for the new song below.
"The initial idea for 'Running Low' started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called 'Himingen' in Telemark, Norway," began Solberg.
He explained, "It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe 'Running Low' can easily unite both our old and new fan base."
Aphelion, Leprous' seventh album, will be released on August 27 on InsideOut Music. Head here to pre-order the album and view the artwork and track listing further down the page.
Leprous, "Running Low" Lyrics
Get back up on your throne
Left you there all alone
I've been running, I've been running low
Take back all your glory
The never ending story
I've been running, I've been running low
Time to make amends
Make sure that it ends
I've been laying, I've been laying low
Settle your direction
Narrow your selection
I've been running, I've been running low
Come back, come back to celebrate
Get back, get back the revelations
Sit back, sit back
Sit back
Hard to look ahead
Remember when you've fled
I've been running, I've been running low
The last step to make peace
Feeling the release
I've been running, I've been running low
I see where you belong
And you can do no wrong
I've been laying, I've been laying low
Come back, come back to celebrate
Get back, get back the revelations
Sit back, sit back
Sit back, sit back
It's a miracle, miracle, miracle
Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable
It's a miracle, miracle, miracle
Liveable, liveable, liveable
I was never asked to stay
I wouldn't go away
I've been running, I've been running low
I'm living still with the shame
Didn't know who to blame
I've been running, I've been running low
And now it's all up to you
To figure out what is true
I've been laying, I've been laying low
Come back, come back to celebrate
Get back, get back the revelations
Sit back, sit back
Sit back, sit back
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable
It's a miracle, miracle, miracle
Liveable, liveable, liveable
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable
Oh, miracle, miracle, miracle
Now it's liveable, liveable, liveable
Leprous, "Running Low" Music Video
Leprous, Aphelion Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Running Low"
02. "Out of Here"
03. "Silhouette"
04. "All the Moments"
05. "Have You Ever?"
06. "The Silent Revelation"
07. "The Shadow Side"
08. "On Hold"
09. "Castaway Angels"
10. "Nighttime Disguise"
