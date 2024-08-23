Limp Bizkit Play Deep Cut From Their Debut Album Live for First Time Since 1998

Limp Bizkit played a deep cut from their debut album Three Dollar Bill, Y'all live for the first time since 1998 earlier this week.

During Limp Bizkit's stop in Ridgefield, Wash. on their Loserville tour Wednesday (Aug. 21), they dusted off the song "Clunk." Setlist.fm notes that the band played part of the song in 2010, but it was only up until the first chorus. Therefore, Wednesday's rendition of the song was their first full performance of it since July 1, 1998.

An attendee from the show uploaded footage to YouTube, which shows frontman Fred Durst walking around onstage trying to listen to what the members of the audience were shouting.

"All this yelling and not one single fucking request of any song?" Durst said to the crowd before telling guitarist Wes Borland they could play any song he wanted.

"No way, we're gonna do this one?" Durst asked. "Oh my god."

As the music started, the vocalist seemed happy to play it.

"Gotta be careful what you ask for, okay?" he said after the song concluded.

Watch a video of the performance below.

Three Dollar Bill, Y'all helped Bizkit find mainstream success, mainly due to their cover of George Michael's "Faith." Its follow-up, 1999's Significant Other as well as 2000's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water reached No. 1 of the Billboard 200.

Their next Loserville performance takes place tonight in Concord, California, followed by one more show in San Bernardino tomorrow. Get the details on their website.

Limp Bizkit, 'Clunk' (Live 2024)