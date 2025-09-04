Limp Bizkit Tease New Song Through TikTok Drummer’s ‘Leak’

There may be some new Limp Bizkit music on the way and we've got a TikTok drummer to thank for giving us our first taste.

Kristina Rybalchenko, who goes by Kriss_Drummer on TikTok, shared a video of herself passionately drumming along to a song from Limp Bizkit, but it's not one that had been heard before.

A good portion of the track plays out while she's drumming, but then at one point toward the end Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst enters the room and admonishes her for getting her hands on their new song and warns her not to share it. But that's exactly what she did, posting it where her 1.5 million followers could check it out.

What Did We Learn About the New Limp Bizkit Song?

While the "original sound" for the clip is credited to Rybalchenko, it's clearly Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit on the vocals. An official song title was not given. The backing music has some infinitely catching drumming so it's easy to see why the drummer seemed so into her performance. It's a bit reminiscent of some of the sound and tempo of Limp Bizkit's Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack song "Take a Look Around."

As stated, there's a good amount of Durst lyrics playing out over the course of the clip. The one verse features the lyrics: "Fuck this clown on a payment plan / And then I ghosted out in a minivan / I might get my hand like a waffle cone / Spitting out syrup in the twilight zone / Got no job but I'm on the clock / You can't stop me / Cause this shit don't stop."

That leads into a chorus where Durst offers, "Hey ladies / Uh-oh-oh / When you're hot your hot / Yeah, when you're not, you're not / Hey fellas / Uh-oh-oh / When you're hot your hot / When you're not, you're not."

The clip ends with Durst's appearance in the video. Sporting a powder blue Houston Oilers jacket and yellow shorts, the singer opens the door and says, "Kristina, that's our new song. It's not out yet. How did you get that?"

He then sternly points in her direction and says, "Please don't put it on the internet."

In the video caption, she shares, "When you leak a new @Limp Bizkit song and get busted by @freddurst." He responded in the comments with a "You did it anyway?!" and a fire emoji.

Limp Bizkit + Kriss_Drummer in 2025

Limp Bizkit recently wrapped a series of shows in Europe and will get a good break before returning to the road later this year. The band will conclude their 2025 with the "Gringo Papi" Tour taking place in South America in late November and December.

Yungblud, 311, Ecca Vandal, Riff Raff and Slay Squad will provide support on the run of dates. All of the listed shows and ticketing information can be found through the Limp Bizkit website.

As for new music, no official announcement has been made about when a full record might drop. But it now appears as though the band is working on some new material.

Meanwhile, Rybchenko continues to thrive through her @kriss_drummer TikTok account where she's amassed a collection of videos drumming to tracks from Blink-182, Korn, System of a Down, The Offspring, Green Day and others.