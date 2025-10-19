Rockers + Fans Mourn Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers

Yesterday (Oct. 18), Loudwire reported on the sudden death of co-founding Limp Bizkit bassist and backing vocalist, Sam Rivers, at the age of 48. The band made the announcement on social media last night, and while his cause of death remains unknown, countless fans and fellow rockers are mourning Rivers by sharing fond memories and heartfelt tributes.

How Rockers Have Responded to Rivers’ Death

Many rock and metal artists have already reacted to Rivers’ passing on social media.

For instance, ex-Megadeth and current Kings of Thrash bassist David Ellefson posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram in which he wrote:

Unreal news about Sam Rivers’ passing. I just saw him in Frankfurt this past March. That was such a super fun show! We (Megadeth) did Ozzfest ‘98 with Limp Bizkit, and you could feel the tides shifting with their music and the rise of that hip-hop-infused Nu-Metal culture. Sam was an integral part of their sound—an inventive, groove-driven bassist who brought a unique pulse to the band. Condolences to his bandmates, family, friends, and fans everywhere. You will be missed by us all.

Likewise, rock band Tantric’s social media statement begins: “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sam Rivers from Limp Bizkit.” They continue:

Sam was more than just a musical icon; he was a friend and a kindred spirit in the rock community. His legacy will never be forgotten, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sam. You’ll always hold a special place in our hearts.

Elsewhere, metal outfit The Callous Daoboys simply professed, “No daoboys without @limpbizkit . RIP Sam Rivers. sending all the love we can,” whereas In This Moment’s Travis Johnson reflected:

Anyone who knows me knows that I fucking love Limp Bizkit, particularly Sam Rivers with his fierce stage presence and fat ass memorable basslines. This one fucking hurts. Embrace life and take chances. It could all end in any moment… so reach for the stars friends.

Interestingly, several other musicians shared short reactions on the posts of other accounts.

For instance, Dawn of Ouroboros bassist Ian Baker replied to an Instagram post by Bart FUNK bass: “My favorite part of that band.” Similarly, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjain responded to Loudwire’s Instagram post with broken heart emojis.

You can see those posts – and others – below:

How Fans Have Responded to Rivers’ Death

As for Limp Bizkit fans, well, they’re equally heartbroken by the loss of Rivers.

For instance, legendary rock personality Matt Pinfield tweeted earlier today: “Lost a dear old friend today.. we will miss you Sam. Thank you for always bringing the groove and the bottom end. My thoughts and prayers for all his friends and family and the band.”

Likewise, someone on Instagram lamented:

Rest in Peace Sam Rivers. So sad to post. Rock lost a real one. Thank you for everything @samriverslb Limp Bizkit started their tour for Significant Other in Seattle. They did a signing at midnight at Tower Records because it was also the day the album came out. They played that night. I was at the signing and the show. Sam cut his hand in the middle of their set. They delayed the concert over 2 hours and Sam went to the ER got stitches and came back and finished the show. It was awesome #ripsamrivers #limpbizkit

Over on Facebook, one of Rivers’ former catholic school classmate revealed:

Damn. I attended catholic school with Sam. His band played at my middle school dance when he was in high school. I remember being a mall rat in the 90’s and visiting him when he was working at Chick fil a in Regency. My friends and I went to 618 (a basement bar in sketch downtown jax) to watch them play before they got big. Nice guy, gone way too soon. Pray for his soul and for all of his family and friends.

You can see those posts – and others – below:

More About Rivers’ Death

As Loudwire reported yesterday, Limp Bizkit broken the news via Instagram, beginning: “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers.”

They added:

Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal

As longtime fans likely know, Rivers was born in 1977 and was raised in Florida (where he eventually met Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst and formed their first band together, Malachi Sage). Interestingly, he played both guitar and tuba before officially switching to bass

Naturally, he played on every one of Limp Bizkit’s studio LPs, and he even played both bass and guitar on 2003’s Results May Vary due to the temporary departure of Wes Borland. He left the band in 2015 due to his battle with liver disease. Fortunately, he later received a liver transplant and returned to Limp Bizkit in 2018. Beyond Limp Bizkit, he produced and/or otherwise worked with several Jacksonville artists in addition to big names such as Marilyn Manson and David Draiman.

Of course, Loudwire sends along our condolences to the extended families of Limp Bizkit and Rivers.