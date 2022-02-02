Fred Durst asked for fans' help selecting artists to tour with Limp Bizkit this year in a TikTok video the bandleader shared on Tuesday (Feb. 1), effectively teasing upcoming Bizkit dates in the process.

The rap-rock veterans couldn't tour much at all last year because of restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they played just six shows total in 2021. Their scheduled summer tour across the United States with support from heavy metal act Spiritbox only got a few gigs off before it was canceled entirely, likely out of safety concerns. But perhaps Limp Bizkit will make up for their recent lack of concerts in 2022.

"Just sitting here thinking about who we should go on tour with this year," a contemplative (or maybe sleepy) Durst says in the clip. "Maybe a little U.S. run would be good like soon. Any idears?"

The singer seemed sincere in his request for listener suggestions, though Limp Bizkit are adept at trolling.

Last year, Bizkit released the album STILL SUCKS, their first studio effort in a decade. It arrived amid a resurgence in visibility for the group after their Lollapalooza 2021 performance went viral because of Durst's wig-assisted "Dad Vibes" makeover.

Last week, Durst encouraged an independent musician on TikTok who responded to him with an electronically looped Limp Bizkit cover of the band's 2000 hit "Rollin'." For Christmas 2021, Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland released a new holiday-themed album with his Big Dumb Face project.

