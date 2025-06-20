Linkin Park Announce Last-Minute Switzerland Show Cancelation

Linkin Park have canceled their Friday show in Bern, Switzerland, due to a "medical issue in the band."

The rockers were set to perform at the Bernexpo tonight as part of their ongoing From Zero world tour. They announced the cancelation in a statement on social media, which you can see below.

"It is with great sadness that we have had to cancel tonight's show," they wrote. "We've had a medical issue in the band and are unfortunately not at a spot to be able to perform tonight. We have always loved Switzerland and were so excited to perform here. We don't take cancelations lightly and offer our sincere apologies to all of our fans affected by this decision."

They continued: "We will be rescheduling tonight's Bern show to be a part of our 2026 European tour so that we can make this up to all of you. We hope to have the 2026 show date and details within the next few days, and fans who purchased tickets will be contacted by their ticketing company with further information and options. Thank you for your understanding."

See Linkin Park's Statement on Canceled Switzerland Date

Where Are Linkin Park Playing on the From Zero World Tour?

Linkin Park released their eighth album, From Zero, in November 2024. It marked the band's first album since 2017's One More Light and their first to feature vocalist Emily Armstrong, who replaced the late Chester Bennington.

The From Zero world tour launched in September 2024, shortly before the release of the accompanying album. Linkin Park currently have dates booked through June 2026 in Europe and North and South America. Their tour is set to continue on Sunday with an appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France.