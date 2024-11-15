Who Are The 8 Outside Songwriters on Linkin Park’s ‘From Zero’ Album?

Linkin Park are back with their From Zero album, but not without some songwriting assistance.

Though the band is credited on every single track on the From Zero album, there are eight outside songwriters who also earned credits on the new record. So let's take a look at who ELSE is contributing to the band's latest album.

The Eight Outside Songwriters on Linkin Park's From Zero Album

We've got writers with a broad background. There are writers who have thrived in country, pop, rock, rap and soul. Some are artists in their own right, having played in punk, post-hardcore and hair metal bands at different points in their career. So who are these writers?

Nick Long

Nick Long is one of two guest writers to have joined Linkin Park on "Cut the Bridge" (Bea Miller is the other), while he also nabs a second songwriting credit on the high energy screaming track "IGYEIH" off the From Zero album.

Long is one of the songwriters who also has a career as a recording artist. He fronts the indie-pop group Dark Waves, who released the singles "I Don't Wanna Be in Love" and "The Heartbeat the Soul."

Though indie-pop is where he currently resides as an artist, previous bands have dabbled in punk and post-hardcore giving him a broad base of musical leanings.

As a songwriter, he's either written or co-written hit songs for Børns' ("Electric Love"), King Princess ("1950"), Blink-182 ("Edging") and Machine Gun Kelly ("I Think I'm Okay" and "Bloody Valentine").

Bea Miller

Bea Miller, along with Nick Long, earned co-writing credits on Linkin Park's banger "Cut the Bridge."

Throughout her career, Miller has primarily been known for her work as a performing artist. She competed on X Factor when she was 13, issued her debut EP Young Blood in 2014 and has made guest appearances on songs by NOTD, 6lack, Jessie Reyes, Snakeships, Sueco and Zedd among others.

Mike Elizondo

Mike Elizondo is a well-known producer and songwriter who has excelled behind the scenes in the pop, alternative, hard rock and metal worlds.

On From Zero, Elizondo revives his working relationship with the band (for a brief stint earlier in their career, the group brought him in to be their bassist) on the new songs "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Overflow."

Elizondo started his career as a session musician for artists such as Sheryl Crow, Fiona Apple, Ry Cooder and the hip-hop supergroup The Firm.

In the rock and metal world, he's produced Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette, Rilo Kiley, Switchfoot, Avenged Sevenfold, Mastodon, Gary Clark Jr., Twenty One Pilots, Sleigh Bells, Muse, Turnstile, Kaleo, and Poppy, amongst others.

He's also written for Poe, Gwen Stefani, Eric Clapton, Switchfoot, Gary Clark Jr., Cannons, Twenty One Pilots and Sleigh Bells.

Jon Green

Much like Elizondo, Jon Green has amassed a solid background behind the scenes as both a songwriter and producer. Most of his success has been found in pop and country, though he's worked with rock artists as well. Green was a co-writer on the Linkin Park song "Over Each Other' with Matias Mora.

Green also had a solid presence on Linkin Park's last album, One More Light. He co-wrote "Nobody Can Save Me" and "Battle Symphony," while also serving as a producer on "Nobody Can Save Me" as well.

Outside of Linkin Park, he's either producer or written with such acts as Paloma Faith, Kane Brown, Lady A, James Bay, Kylie Minogue, Little Big Town, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jason Mraz and more.

Matias Mora

Matias Mora was a co-writer along with Jon Green on the Emily Armstrong-centric From Zero single "Over Each Other."

Mora has primarily worked in the pop-rock world, issuing three of his own singles including "I Don't Wanna Hear Anything Is Wrong." He's also worked as a songwriter and producer for Kerri Medders, Ayokay, Mothica, Peche, Atlas Genius, Illenium and K. Flay.

Jaten Dimsdale (Teddy Swims)

Jaten Dimsdale earns a songwriting credit along with Jake Torrey and Mike Elizondo on "Overflow." While you may not recognize Dimsdale by his given name, you likely do recognize his stage name - Teddy Swims.

The singer has become one of the rising stars in soul music in recent years, but this comes after previous experience singing and playing in alt-rock, post-hardcore and hair metal bands.

Jake Torrey

Jake Torrey has a pair of songwriting credits on From Zero, contributing to the songs "Overflow" and the album closer "Good Things Go." He had previously worked with Mike Shinoda on his solo song "In My Head."

Torrey has amassed an impressive songwriting resume, especially in the pop world. He's received writing credits for such acts as Charley Puth, Andy Grammer, Kygo, OneRepublic, BTS, Steve Aoki, Justin Bieber, Alesso, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, John Legend, Lauv, Why Don't We, Kiiara, Twice, 5 Seconds of Summer, Yungblud, Illenium, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Cal Shapiro

Cal Shapiro received the co-writing credit along with Linkin Park on the song "Stained." He's a rapper, singer and songwriter and part of the group Timeflies.

As an artist, he's released The Identity Crisis: Side A, The Test Drive and Gas Station Sunglasses.

But he's also started amassing some songwriting credits in recent years for acts such as MisterWives, Alex Warren and Johnny Orlando.

