There are many emotions that propel a hit song and create breakout superstars, but does the theme of abject hopelessness make one Linkin Park song the strangest hit ever?

Hit music doesn't often perpetuate a sense of self-loathing, even when mining the depths of the human experience and some of the crushing lows that can come with it. As humans, our story is one of perseverance, conquering endless amounts of obstacles that have stood in our way for thousands of years.

Nihilism and despair? Sure, it's out there, but usually on the periphery and as a fringe topic.

For Linkin Park, the bleak message of "In the End" found resonance in angst-ridden teenagers at the turn of the millennium. An entire generation of heavy music fans, who are just beginning to learn about the ways of the world, were confronted with a song that says it's all for nothing.

Oddly enough, while the lyrics paint a portrait of despair, Linkin Park fans worldwide have built a remarkably strong community, connecting with each other through forums, meetups, shows and other events.

In the video below, we examine the themes of "In the End," its impact on fans, how it created a breakout superstar that transcended the rock genre they came up in and more.

The Strangest Hit Song Ever?