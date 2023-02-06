Linkin Park will release a new song called "Lost" this Friday (Feb. 10), which is an outtake from their 2003 album Meteora. The track was recorded with late frontman Chester Bennington in the early 2000s, and they've shared a teaser clip on their social media.

"'Lost,' a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th," the band wrote in a post on Twitter. Meteora, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after the success of their 2000 debut Hybrid Theory, was released on March 25, 2003, so the 20th anniversary is quickly approaching.

Listen to the audio clip below.

The rockers recently launched an interactive game on their website, which has been updated every day with new clues to uncover. Upon surfing the computer in the virtual game, fans are told that their "package" has been "lost" — a reference to the name of the upcoming song.

Linkin Park also uploaded a video on TikTok of a "lost tape" that plays a bit of music toward the end. The tape is one of the objects that fans are supposed to look for in the game on their website, so the two are somehow connected. We're updating what we've uncovered from the puzzle daily here, so we'll have to stay tuned and see how the rest of the game plays out throughout the week during the lead up to the song's release.

Check out the TikTok underneath the "Lost" clip, and head to the band's website to see if you can solve the game for yourself.