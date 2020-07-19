Linkin Park Get Trump Campaign Video Disabled Over Copyright Violation

President Trump's campaign has once again run into resistance from the music community. A newly launched Trump video was disabled on social media after Linkin Park claimed a copyright violation when a cover of their song "In the End" was used.

The video, posted Saturday (July 18) by Dan Scavino, the assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, featured a montage of Trump, his supporters and part of his Inaugural address. However, the clip utilized a cover of "In the End" done by Fleurie and Jung Youth that raised concern amongst Linkin Park fans.

Fans were quick to notice the song usage, with "Linkin Park" soon becoming a trending topic on Twitter. Not long after, the video was taken down with the message, "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

As expected, there was quite a response to the Trump video being taken down. Included in the tweets were fans digging back through late singer Chester Bennington's social media in which he tweeted back in 2017, "Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism. We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in." See some of the comments listed below.

The band later issued a statement on social media revealing that a cease and desist order had been sent, adding that they did not endorse the usage of the song. The copyright claim was made by Machine Shop Entertainment, the band's management company.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly received push back from the music community over song usage at rallies, with Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Queen, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Panic! at the Disco and Twisted Sister all lodging complaints. In addition, the Rolling Stones had previously issued cease and desist directives to the Trump campaign, but recently worked with BMI to ensure that any further usage by the President would constitute a breach of licensing agreement, opening him up to a lawsuit.