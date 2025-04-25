Here Are the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘Unshatter’

Linkin Park have dropped "Unshatter," yet another new song from the upcoming deluxe edition of their From Zero album, and we've got the lyrics and the song for you below.

The band made their triumphant return last fall, revealing a revised lineup that included new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. The group's From Zero album was generally well received and featured one of the year's bigger songs in "The Emptiness Machine."

Now, with some touring under their belt and the build-up for the album out of the way, the group is now prepping their deluxe edition of From Zero. The May 16 release was first teased with the brand new song "Up From the Bottom" that was written and recorded after the From Zero album was complete.

As for "Unshatter," it was actually a track that came from the original From Zero sessions but did not make the initial cut for the record. The track falls right into the Linkin Park sweet spot with a powerful anthemic vocals and an aggressive vibe.

Take a listen to "Unshatter" below.

Linkin Park, "Unshatter"

What Are the Lyrics to Linkin Park's "Unshatter"?

Now that you've heard the song, let's take a closer look at the lyrics. Emily Armstrong seems to take a majority of the lyrics, though Mike Shinoda's presence is felt throughout the track.

As you might expect by the title, "Unshatter" appears to be a lament on a soured relationship and wishing things could have been different. Check out the lyrics to "Unshatter below.

Linkin Park, "Unshatter" Lyrics

And we'll never ever put it back together

I should've known better, you're lying Maybe I made it more complicated than it had to be

Maybe I'm mistaken, but it's taking something out of me

Maybe I'm too patient 'cause I waited until now to see

Take what you say and I'll ruminate away reality But we'll never ever put it back together

I should've known better, you're lying Unshatter the picture I was tryna see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don't know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me I was waiting patiently, saving judgment for too long

When the hesitation would set the stage that I'd lose on

You were only aiming to pass the blame and, then, move on

You just turned the tables and made my right to a new wrong And we'll never ever put it back together

I should have known better, you're lying Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don't know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me You don't know me

You don't know me

I don't owe you

You don't know me

You don't know me

You don't know me

I don't owe you, go

I don't owe you anything

I don't owe you anything, go

You don't know me

You don't know me

I don't owe you anything, go

You don't know me

You don't know me

I don't owe you And we'll never ever put it back together

I should've known better, you're lying Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don't know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me

Linkin Park in 2025

Pre-orders for Linkin Park's From Zero deluxe edition are currently underway.

After a more selective tour schedule in 2024, Linkin Park have a more expansive world tour schedule in 2025. A North American tour leg hits Austin, Texas on Saturday (April 26) and Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday (April 28). U.S. dates continue through May 17 with their Welcome to Rockville headline appearance.

Then it's off to Europe and the U.K. in June and July, before they return stateside on July 29 in Brooklyn. New York. There's also a South American tour leg coming this fall. See all dates, cities and venues and get ticketing information through their website.