Sometimes people feel festive on holidays, and their choice of music reflects that. Linkin Park's song "Valentine's Day" sees a whopping 890 percent spike on... you guessed it — Valentine's Day.

YouTube gathered statistics for the top love and break-up songs on the site, comparing their views on Valentine's Day to the average daily views they accumulate the rest of the year. Linkin Park's appropriately-titled tracks was one of the love songs with the highest spikes, following Jim Brickman and Martina McBride's "Valentine" and John Paul Young's "Love Is in the Air."

As for the break-up songs with the highest spikes, somehow there weren't any rock and metal songs represented. Clearly, more people need to listen to "Snuff" by Slipknot and "This Love" by Pantera. Absolute classics.

Chester Bennington's early band Grey Daze will be releasing the album Amends on April 10, featuring the late vocalist and some other special guests.

Linkin Park - "Valentine's Day"