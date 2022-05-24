Little Kid Crushes ‘Break Stuff’ Onstage With Limp Bizkit, Gets to Say a Lot of Curse Words

Rebellious disobedience never gets old .... especially when you're young. Case in point? Fred Durst may have found his mini-me living near Green Bay, Wisconsin, as seen onstage crushing Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin Sunday night (May 22).

For a moment, it almost appeared as though this kid's moment to shine wasn't going to happen. Fred Durst seemed to be closing out the show as our future young crusher sat looking a bit sorrowful in Durst's onstage La-Z Boy throne while the closing Saturday Night Live credits music played and Durst welcomed back the opening acts for hugs and greetings onstage.

But while the music played and congratulatory moments were shared, Durst stopped the celebration just long enough to say, ""Hold on, hold on, Lethal. I promised this young man a little favor," and that's when the familiar aggressive guitar line of "Break Stuff" gave fans their encore.

At this point our new hero, dressed in blue plaid pants, yellow shirt and a brown vest, a blue bow tie and a white blue-rimmed hat, stepped up to the mic and went toe-to-toe with Durst. And while kids can sometimes be a little lost in the spotlight, this youngster displayed his defiance in every move and every word, bounding about the stage, throwing up the middle finger right on queue and getting to deliver every four-letter word you could hope for without receiving repercussions.

"Let's hear it for this little motherfucker," Durst stated at one point, before the song's breakdown when the kid and Durst squared off in a circling staredown, building the tension and then cathartically popping off from the crouch position with the entire stageful of people that were just celebrating joining in this energetic moment.

Durst grabbed the kid's hand and raised it to the sky like a champion just ahead of the house music (appropriately Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)." It was the culmination of a 15-song set, leaving the audience and this kid with a memory he won't soon forget. Plus, Durst shared this special moment on his Instagram Stories. Watch this standout performance below.

Little Kid Crushes Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" Onstage