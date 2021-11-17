Get a Look Inside Ivan Moody’s Illustrated ‘Dirty Poetry’ Book

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody has revealed his new illustrated poetry book, Dirty Poetry From the Contagiously Contorted and Quixotically Twisted Mind of Ivan L. Moody, and if you're thinking about buying it, we can give you a look at several more of the pages.

It's a visually intriguing piece of work with Blake Armstrong creating eye-grabbing illustrations to accompany Moody's "quixotically twisted" prose. The singer's words are scrawled in the artwork, often accompanied by either darkened or just plain dark figures. It's a beautifully crafted book as can be seen by the five additional pages below.

"Out of all the projects I’ve undertaken this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without ‘creative walls.’ It is by far the oddest thing I’ve ever done (and that’s saying something)," Moody initially commented upon the announcement of the book. "I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully — between Blake and myself — I’m ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry."

"Dirty Poetry definitely stands out as one of the more free and unique creative experiences I've had in my career. Ivan's overall vision for this book was so twisted and tantalizing it would have been hard to keep me away from it. Our collaboration was truly a blast, and I think the love shows on every page. My only hope is that the readers enjoy the book at least half as much as we did working on it. It's gratifying to be a part of something so weird, unexpected and special."

There are 104-pages in all, filled with the marvelous illustrations alongside the singer's captivating words. Check out the page preview below and if you like what you see, Ivan Moody's Dirty Poetry, Vol. 1 is currently available via the Z2 Comics store.

Ivan Moody's 'Dirty Poetry Vol. 1' Pages See some of the prose and artwork from Ivan Moody's new book.