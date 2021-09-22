Attention all My Chemical Romance fans — merchandise company Loot Crate is launching an exclusive MCR collection, and we have all the details you'll need to snag your set.

My Chemical Romance partnered with Loot Crate and Kidrobot for this collection in honor of their upcoming 2022 reunion tour, which was initially set to take place in 2020, but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection features five different crates, one for each of the band's four studio albums and a special "The Return of MCR" set. The first bundle commemorates their 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, and features a Kidrobot 5-piece vinyl figure set, a plush character, a T-shirt and other exclusive items.

This first edition will ship in May of 2022, but you can purchase it for $69.99 plus shipping and handling at this location. The remaining crates for Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, The Black Parade, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys and "The Return of MCR" will be released on a bi-monthly basis.

Subscribe with this link to stay up to date with launch dates for the remaining sets before they sell out.

See various images of the first crate, the included T-shirt, and the plushes and vinyl figures below.

MCR's tour kicks off in March of 2022 in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Europe and then the U.S. Their first North American show will take place on Aug. 29 in Philadelphia, Pa. See the full itinerary on their website.

Loot Crate

Loot Crate

Loot Crate

Loot Crate

Loot Crate/Kidrobot