Lordi Planning to Release Seven Studio Albums This Fall

Let it never be said that Lordi doesn't know how to commit to a bit, as the band will roll out seven new studio albums this fall with a hook. Fans of the band will remember that their Killection album was billed as a hits collection written as if Lordi had existed between the early '70s and mid-'90s, and these upcoming records will now be viewed as that band's back catalog.

The group initially teased that they were issuing four albums later this year, but posted the news on April Fool's Day. A day later they corrected that info telling fans, "April's fools! Of course Lordi isn't releasing 4 albums simultaneously this year. That would be insane. But not insane enough for Lordi. The reality is that Lordi is releasing SEVEN (7!) new studio albums later this year. No shit. Not kidding."

Elaborating on their plan, Mr. Lordi revealed how the idea all came together. "Within a week when the Killectour was cut short in March 2020, I realized we're gonna have to use the sudden extra time somehow. It was clear that it is the time to start planning the new album, even though Killection was released not even two months before. I was thinking that the most boring thing we could do after Killection is to do another basic Lordi album. And I was very much enjoying the different styles of songwriting, recording and production on Killection, but another boring idea would have been to do a part 2. Since Killection is a fictional compilation album from a fictional back catalogue that doesn't exist, I got the idea that the only thing that could top that is to record and release that fictional back catalogue."

He adds, "Until Halloween 2021 the fictional back catalogue will be no longer fictional, it actually will exist... at least for the most part. My original idea was to release 10 albums, but the label said that is insane. But seven is a number they felt that is somewhat sane, hahahaha!"

Speaking on what fans can expect, he continued, “The albums will sound all different from each other, they're all in different styles and fictional eras in the Killection timeline. Five of the seven albums are already done, by the way, and number six is well on the way."

So Lordi fans, get ready for a wealth of new music with seven new albums on schedule for a Halloween release.