Lounge Version of Huge Blink-182 Song Featured in New Christmas Commercial

Though Blink-182 are clowning throughout the "All the Small Things" video, the song itself has a pretty sweet sentiment, and it's one that shines through even more in a new U.K. Christmas ad featuring a loungy version of Blink's 2000 single off their Enema of the State album.

It's the Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox version with Puddles Pity Party from their 2017 Fake Blues album that soundtracks this surprisingly touching new ad. As the clip opens, a middle aged man is seen deciding to pick up skateboarding for the first time, and given Blink's Warped Tour heroes status, the choice of song seems fitting, as the gentleman continuously bumbles and earns a few sore joints and cuts and scrapes along the way.

Our central character takes plenty of tumbles and is passed mercilessly by much younger boarders at the skatepark, but he remains determined. Is this a middle age crisis trying to reclaim some of his youth? Hardly.

The commercial's big reveal comes toward the end of the ad, with the man and his wife opening the door to a woman and a young girl carrying a skateboard. The girl notices his bandaged arm and a skateboard inside the house, and her mood noticeable changes. We soon learn that she is meeting her foster family for the first time, with the man's efforts over the course of the commercial being his way of trying to make an effort to welcome her to the family.

"All the small thing / True care / Truth brings." The Blink-182 lyrics now take on a whole new very touching meaning when tied to the ad that comes from the U.K.'s John Lewis department store.

The ad ends by letting viewers know of John Lewis' commitment to supporting the futures of young people, stating, "Over 108,000 children in the U.K. are in the care system. We're making a long term commitment to support the futures of young people from care." The ad just started airing in the U.K. as part of the department store's Christmas ad campaign and you can learn more about John Lewis' "Happier Futures" commitment here.

Blink-182's "All the Small Things" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 2000 and crossed over to chart at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's been certified as a gold single in the U.S. and a double platinum single in the U.K. Earlier this year, Blink-182 revealed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band. They'll hit the road for a tour and are expected to have a new album next year.

You can check out John Lewis' "The Beginner" ad, a behind-the-scenes feature on the spot, plus revisit both the Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox and Blink-182 versions of the song below.

John Lewis' "The Beginner" Ad

The Story Behind "The Beginner" Commercial

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Featuring Puddles Pity Party, "All the Small Things"

Blink-182, "All the Small Things"