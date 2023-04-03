Lynyrd Skynyrd Issue Statement on Band’s Future After Death of Last Founding Member Gary Rossington

"I must be traveling on now," and that's what Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue to do after the death of the band's last founding member Gary Rossington last month. The group had already planned to tour this year to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but discussions were had about how to proceed after Rossington's death and now a decision has been made.

"The current members of the band, led by Johnny Van Zant, the singer for the past 36 years, were unsure if they would continue following Gary’s untimely passing. After much discussion with the band, the families of Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support, and feel that continuing to perform LIVE, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved," read a statement issued announcing their decision.

Dale Rossington shares, “I recently lost my husband and partner of over 41 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, but most importantly was a world class musician and songwriter. It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around The World, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’"

She adds, "Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years. While he was not able to physically be on stage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Johnny Van Zant says, “Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend. I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other. We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans. The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”

Judy Van Zant Jenness adds, “Lynyrd Skynyrd has been a part of my life for 50+ years. The journey has been filled with love, joy, friendship and tragedy. Ronnie, Gary and Allen’s dream was to write music that would connect with people and to play that music live. I cannot say with certainty what those who have passed on would want us to do, but I do know what Gary wanted. And I know what the fans want. To show our undying love for those who are no longer with us and to pay tribute to them, the music will continue. The Lynyrd Skynyrd family is unified in this decision.”

In June, Encore will present Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performance filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Nov. 13, 2022. That would end up being Rossington's final performance with the band, and the concert film will shown on big screens in movie theaters across the U.S. this year. It will then be broadcast in August on PBS.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's legacy was saluted just last night with an all-star tribute that honored Rossington and the original band at the CMT Music Awards. Slash, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Warren Haynes, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd all participated in the tribute.

Meanwhile, the previously announced "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will go on as scheduled. Dates can be seen below. Lynyrd Skynyrd are also planning a tour of Brazil for September. Get your tickets for the Lynyrd Skynrd-ZZ Top run here.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP: THE SHARP DRESSED SIMPLE MAN TOUR:

July 21 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 29 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 30 - Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

Aug. 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

Aug. 10 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 17 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 19 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 20 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 01 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 02 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 03 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 08 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 09 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 16 - Ocean City, Md. @ Ocean City Bike Fest

Sept. 17 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

^ Presented by Huntsman

ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED LYNYRD SKYNYRD APPEARANCES

April 29 - Brandon, Miss. @ Jubilee Days – Brandon Amphitheater

May 05 - West Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Thunder Beach at Frank Brown Park

May 19 - Bushkill, Pa. @ Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023

May 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 27 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

June 16 - Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Country Summer Music Festival

June 17 - Del Mar, Calif. @ Toyota Summer Concert Series

July 14 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Lakefront Music Fest 2023

July 15 - West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fair

Aug. 04 - Sweet Home, Ore. @ Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 06 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip