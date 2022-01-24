A freak fire that decimated Halestorm's tour bus early last Thursday morning left the band shook. Singer Lzzy Hale talked to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio about it, saying, "It could have gone left... in so many ways. It's like we dodged a bullet."

As reported earlier, all the band members were in their hotel rooms when the fire ripped through the bus at 3 AM. Hale told Brutus the day after was hard. "All day I'm either crying or was just laughing hysterically at it all, and sometimes a combination of the two."

Hale explains she thinks the cause of the fire was "something electrical," according to the investigator. "It basically started where mine and Josh's (bass player) bunk would have been." Instagram pics from Joe Hottinger (Halestorm's guitarist) and Arejay Hale (drummer) show the inside of the bus totally gutted (pics below.) Looks like the only things that survived were some empty beer cans and a half-melted cooler.

Hale says that playing their show the night after in Worcester, MA was cathartic. "I don't think I transcended like that on stage in a long time. I think just the idea that maybe one of us would have gotten hurt, maybe somebody would have died, and the fact that we're all in one piece and together, we literally played that show like it was our last show. We're just very grateful to have each other.... there's a silver lining to it all."

She notes that Halestorm has been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support and that nothing truly important was lost. "Every band we've ever met... every artist, every family member, people we haven't spoke to in years... reached out. People care, you know!... It was a beautiful thing to experience... [Also,] we're lucky it's only stuff [that was lost.] It's just stuff, and we're all together, which is great."

Halestorm just wrapped up their co-headlining tour with Evanescence in Newark, NJ on Friday.

Lzzy Hale from Halestorm Talks About The Aftermath of the Tour Bus Fire