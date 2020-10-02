Lzzy Hale Explains How Pandemic Will Impact Next Halestorm Album

2020 has been unpredictable and downright strange for everyone, but especially musicians, who are used to releasing music and hitting the road to play it. It's certainly strange for a band like Halestorm, who've spent the majority of their career touring. Lzzy Hale recently chatted with Loudwire Nights about how the pandemic is going to have an impact on the band's next album.

The frontwoman noted that everything that has been going on in the world around her — the pandemic, social and political issues, feelings of isolation and the emptiness of not being able to tour — will all work its way into the new music somehow.

"I think a lot of these things end up seeping into my core," she admitted. "I've always written from a core element of my truth. But by being literally in my home studio every single day... by being here and just doing everything purely for me. Because there's no timeline, there's no timeline for when the record's gonna be done. There's no timeline for, even if the record was done, when are we gonna tour on it?"

The combination of isolation and no added pressure to have a schedule results in the singer being able to write as clearheaded and true to how she's feeling as ever, she added.

"I'm really excited because I feel like I've almost gone back to when I was a teenager," Hale continued. "That was such a freeing time because I didn't know anything about the business... so all I was doing was writing from whatever was in my head and my place of truth."

Until we hear new music from Halestorm and are able to see them on the road again, you can watch Hale host the upcoming new season of AXS TV's A Year in Music, which airs on Sunday, Oct. 4. For more details on the show and the vocalist's experience writing scripts, listen to the full interview above.