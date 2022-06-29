Lzzy Hale Issues Statement Defending Women’s Pro-Choice Rights – ‘We Will Fight Back’

Lzzy Hale has issued a statement on her Instagram defending women's pro-choice rights following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Halestorm frontwoman expressed her anger and disgust in her statement on Instagram and says that "we will fight back."

Hale begins her Instagram post by stating that she would've posted something on Friday but Halestorm was "filming a music video and then I ran off to celebrate pride weekend. I wanted to feel the unbridled joy of the city around me, and exult the beauty of all the mindless and love I still feel in this world." Hale continued, "I needed time before I sat down with this weight."

"I wear being a woman as a badge of honor. I've had to break down barriers, move immovable mountains, and work twice as hard because of my gender to get where I am today." Hale says that she's made it part of her mission statement "to empower, inspire, and be a beacon of positive force for the young women that surround me. That's why I have CHOSEN to do with my body. NO ONE CAN TELL ME WHAT I CAN AND CANNOT DO WITH MY BODY."

She goes on to say, "I've seen us women make tremendous strides in our endless fight. I've seen us make huge leaps in equality and freedom. But some of those strides have been stripped from us overnight. And is just the tip of the iceberg. What comes next?" Hale expresses that she's "angry, disguised, heartbroken and terrified. This overturn is going to cause so much pain, division, immense mental anguish, and death. The majority of America does NOT agree with this decision. It's truly the tyranny of the minority."

Hale states, "So I proudly stand with my sisters and allies. We will fight back. We will not be quiet. We will not behave. This can be undone. Mine is a message of hope." She finishes her statement on Instagram by saying "click the link in my bio to donate and fight this madness" and then quotes Halestorm's "Bombshell."

See Lzzy Hale's full statement on Instagram defending women's pro-choice rights below.