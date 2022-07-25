Fan Gropes Machine Gun Kelly While Trying to Take Selfie With Singer at Show
Machine Gun Kelly had to escape an over-enthusiastic fan's grope — particularly at his pelvic region — as the singer entered the crowd during his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" in Portland, Oregon, last week, according to TMZ and Daily Mail.
In the footage, MGK, the rapper-turned-rocker and actor born Colson Baker, doesn't seem to fight back but merely stands by as a security guard forcibly removes the concertgoer who doesn't let go of the performer. At one point, the same fan grabs around Kelly's waist and tries to take a selfie with the artist during the concert at Moda Center.
Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.
Machine Gun Kelly started the Mainstream Sellout Tour in Texas last month. The trek continues across America this summer and covers Europe in the fall. Depending on the show, it features support from blink-182's Travis Barker — a frequent Kelly cohort — and/or Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.
Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout emerged in March. It features "Emo Girl" with WILLOW and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands he had earned success in that genre. Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.
See MGK's upcoming tour dates beneath the video and get your tickets here.
Fan Gropes Machine Gun Kelly at Concert - July 21, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates
July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome
July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena
Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr
Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
Sept. 17 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena
Sept. 19 – Prague, C.R. @ Sportarena
Sept. 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais12
Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Sept. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Sept. 27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
Sept. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Sept. 29 – Paris, France @ The Zenith
Oct. 1 – London, England @ SSE Arena
Oct. 4 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Oct. 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3rena
Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live