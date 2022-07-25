Machine Gun Kelly had to escape an over-enthusiastic fan's grope — particularly at his pelvic region — as the singer entered the crowd during his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" in Portland, Oregon, last week, according to TMZ and Daily Mail.

In the footage, MGK, the rapper-turned-rocker and actor born Colson Baker, doesn't seem to fight back but merely stands by as a security guard forcibly removes the concertgoer who doesn't let go of the performer. At one point, the same fan grabs around Kelly's waist and tries to take a selfie with the artist during the concert at Moda Center.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Machine Gun Kelly started the Mainstream Sellout Tour in Texas last month. The trek continues across America this summer and covers Europe in the fall. Depending on the show, it features support from blink-182's Travis Barker — a frequent Kelly cohort — and/or Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout emerged in March. It features "Emo Girl" with WILLOW and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands he had earned success in that genre. Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

See MGK's upcoming tour dates beneath the video and get your tickets here.

Fan Gropes Machine Gun Kelly at Concert - July 21, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Live Nation loading...

July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena

Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Sept. 17 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

Sept. 19 – Prague, C.R. @ Sportarena

Sept. 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais12

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Sept. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Sept. 29 – Paris, France @ The Zenith

Oct. 1 – London, England @ SSE Arena

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3rena

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

A Brief History of Recorded Music Formats Music formats from yesteryear's first wax cylinders to today's modern streaming services…