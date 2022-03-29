The world's largest music festival is back and Machine Gun Kelly, Halestorm and more are all going to be there. Here's who's on the lineup for Summerfest 2022.

The lakefront festival has 12 different stages and has been a tradition in Milwaukee for over 50 years. Summerfest is a huge festival over the course of three weeks and attracts nearly a million people every year, with wide-ranging acts performing throughout the years and this year's lineup is not any less eclectic.

Summerfest 2022 is taking place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9 in Henry Maier Festival Park in Downtown Milwaukee. The headliners for Summerfest 2022 include Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Backstreet Boys and Thomas Rhett.

More bands that you can expect to see at Summerfest this year include The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, Halestorm, Steve Aoki, Third Eye Blind, The Pretty Reckless, 2 Chainz, WILLOW, Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men and Taking Back Sunday.

Some more artists at the world's largest festival include Ann Wilson of Heart, Dillon Francis, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Russell Dickerson, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, Anthrax, Gayle, Blue Oyster Cult, Skid Row, Skillet, Stryper, A Flock of Seagulls, Warrant, Pop Evil, Lita Ford, Great White and Quiet Riot.

The festival also has over 100 marketplace vendors, an extensive food and drink lineup from a sausage and beer garden, to mini donuts, as well as other fun experiences too. Summerfest Tech is also taking place simultaneously and has a Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition taking place with a prize of $50,000.

You can see the full lineup below and get information about tickets to Summerfest 2022 here.

Machine Gun Kelly, Halestorm + More on Summerfest 2022 Lineup