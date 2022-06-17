At the opening night of the Stadium Tour, Machine Gun Kelly joined Motley Crue onstage for the live debut of the song "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," which was one of a handful of new tracks the hair metal legends released in conjunction with their biopic, The Dirt.

In the film, MGK played the role of drummer Tommy Lee, but this was a not a role he reprised onstage despite Lee's revelation of four broken ribs sustained two weeks ago, which prevented him from being able to play the complete set. In his place, Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos was tabbed to finish the set and, later, Lee revealed he intends to "beast" through as many songs as he can on each of the remaining tour dates, with Clufetos ready to sit in as needed in relief.

Mid-way through Motley Crue's set on the tour which also features Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act, MGK took the mic during part of "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," making for a thrilling first-ever live performance of the leadoff track to The Dirt soundtrack, which was released in 2019.

Fan-filmed footage of the moment has started to circulate online and Motley Crue even shared a brief video clip, shot right from the stage, offering fans the vantage point from the stage looking outward at the stadium crowd.

Watch the video clips below. See all of the remaining Stadium Tour dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.

Machine Gun Kelly Joins Motley Crue Onstage at Stadium Tour Kickoff

Motley Crue Setlist, Stadium Tour - June 16, 2022 (Atlanta - via setlist.fm)

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire (Tommy was replaced on drums by Tommy Clufetos because he broke four ribs 14 days ago)

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (Live debut)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K.

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Piece of Your Action (First Time since 2013)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart