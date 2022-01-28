Machine Gun Kelly Set to Perform at 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Machine Gun Kelly will do the music honors, performing at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game taking place in Las Vegas next weekend.

The musician, who is expecting to follow his rock breakout Tickets to My Downfall with two new albums in 2022, will play the T-Mobile Arena next Saturday (Feb. 5) during the second intermission and the performance will be televised as part of ABC's national broadcast.

There has been no word as of yet what songs will be part of MGK's setlist, though the musician has been teasing a new album titled Born With Horns since releasing the single "Papercuts" last year. Kelly is once again working with Blink-182 drummer-turned-producer Travis Barker on the upcoming release.

The NHL All-Star festivities start with the All-Star Skills competition at 4:30PM PT on ESPN. There is also a Fan Fair running Feb. 3-6 at Las Vegas' Convention Center West Hall for those in the Las Vegas area wishing to enjoy a bit of the NHL All-Star experience.

The NHL have kept a running relationship with the rock community in recent years. Green Day performed at the 2020 NHL All-Star game and premiered their song "Here Comes the Shock" at the 2021 outdoor hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights last year. On New Year's Day this year, Dirty Honey delivered a cover of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" for the NHL's 2022 Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.