Machine Gun Kelly Earns Second Straight Billboard 200 Album Chart-Topper With ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Machine Gun Kelly is back at the top of the Billboard 200 Album Chart with his second straight rock chart-topper Mainstream Sellout.

The album hit No. 1 with 93,000 album units sold during its debut week, and the battle for the top spot wasn't really even close with over 30,000 album units as a gap between the closest challenger.

This marks the first rock No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since AC/DC did it back in 2020 with Power Up. It's also the most album units sold in a given week since Paul McCartney in early 2021. Machine Gun Kelly also topped the charts in 2020 with his pop-punk leaning rock debut Tickets to My Downfall.

MGK also fared well in Australia where Mainstream Sellout topped the country's ARIA Albums Chart, giving him his first No. 1 there. In advance of the Travis Barker-produced album, Machine Gun Kelly dropped new songs with guest collaborators Willow, Lil' Wayne and Bring Me the Horizon, while Gunna, Young Thug and more also appear on the set. You can pick up a copy here.

As MGK got ready to release the new album, the musician played a rooftop album release party at The Lot in West Hollywood. Get a closer look at that performance below. You can look for the musician hitting the road this summer with a headline tour. Dates can be found here.