Machine Gun Kelly Snags The Used Singer for Pop Punk Album

Machine Gun Kelly has appeared at rock award shows, played Tommy Lee onscreen in The Dirt and guested onstage along some of the bigger names in rock. Now it appears the rapper is giving his new venture into the rock world even more cred, pulling in The Used's Bert McCracken for a guest turn on his upcoming album with Blink-182's Travis Barker.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that MGK was following last year's stellar single "I Think I'm OKAY" with Yungblud and Travis Barker by reuniting with Barker for a new pop-punk leaning album going by the title, Tickets to My Downfall.

Machine Gun Kelly teased a bit of his rock turn in December with the song "Why Are You Here." Now comes word via a Nepal-based MGK Instagram account that he's collaborated with McCracken on a track, as video has surfaced of their studio session with a clearly psyched Kelly dancing around the studio and responding, "So fucking sick." Watch below:

It should be noted that in addition to Barker, and the guest turn by McCracken, Kelly is also reportedly working with Escape the Fate guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, which is also teased via the hashtags on the Instagram post. At present, there has been no timetable set for release of the follow-up to MGK's 2019 album, Hotel Diablo.