Halloween will continue to have an impact beyond October. That's because one of the tracks from the recent Machine Gun Kelly-featuring Halloween in Hell podcast has just officially been released, and it's a star-studded collaboration that includes alt-rock favorite 24kGoldn and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

The song is called "Climb" and as stated it was recently featured in the horror musical podcast Halloween in Hell, appearing in the final episode that aired on Oct. 30.

Audio Up Media produced the four-part podcast, which found Kelly as part of a talented cast that included 24kGoldn, Dana Dentata, Tommy Lee, Iann Dior and Phem.

Kelly tells us. "Jared Gutstadt (CEO of Audio Up Media) came to me with the whole vision and script. I just lent my voice. It’s sick to hear a podcast with sound design and a score/soundtrack like it’s a movie, and I like that the writer had the other characters (who are also my homies in real life) crack jokes on me whenever they could in the episodes.”

In addition, the Iann Diorr track "Empty Souls," also from Halloween in Hell, officially arrives today as well and can be heard below.

The four-episode series premiered on Oct. 19 and amassed over one million streams during its limited run. It can still be streamed via Spotify.

Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn + Tommy Lee, "Climb"

Iann Dior, "Empty Souls"